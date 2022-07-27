Which WNBA teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

The 2022 WNBA playoffs will begin Wednesday, August 17th with the regular season ending on Sunday, August 14th. Regardless of conference, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage will advance to the playoffs. All eight teams will participate in the first round, no team will receive a first-round bye as they did in prior years. The defending champs Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces are the first two teams to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Unfortunately for Indiana, it is no strange thing to see it eliminated from the playoffs. The Fever are currently sitting at 5-25 and continue to struggle. They’re currently on a 12-game losing streak. Kelsey Mitchell is one of the few shining stars coming out of Indianapolis at the moment leading the team in points (18.8 PPG) and assists (4.2 APG). Rookie NaLyssa Smith is second in points, averaging 13.6 PPG, and also leads the teams in rebounds with 8 RPG.

The Fever were +7000 to win the 2022 championship, only ahead of the Atlanta Dream at +8000. The Dream are trying to hang on to that 8th seed heading into the final stretch of the season, currently +10000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teams eliminated from 2022 WNBA Playoff contention

Indiana Fever