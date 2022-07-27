 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Germany v. France: Live stream, start time, odds for Euro 2022 semifinal

Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the second women’s Euro 2022 semifinal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Germany - Press Conference And Training Session: Semi Final - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022
Alexandra Popp of Germany during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Germany press conference and training session at Stadium MK on July 26, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England.
Photo by Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

It’ll be Germany taking on France in the second women’s Euro 2022 semifinal, with the winner advancing to the final to face England. Germany is here after defeating Austria in the quarterfinal 2-0, while France took out the defending champions Netherlands 1-0 in extra time on a penalty from Eve Perisset to make this semifinal.

These teams have met 20 times in all competitions, with Germany holding a 11-5 edge with four matches ending as draws. Germany will be without Klara Buhl due to COVID protocols, while France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto is out as well after tearing her ACL in the previous match.

Here’s how fans and bettors can catch the action for Wednesday’s game.

How to watch Germany v. France

Date: Wednesday, July 27
Time: 3:00 ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: ESPN+

Germany v. France odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Germany: +155
Draw: +220
France: +185

