Germany v. France: Live stream, start time, odds for Euro 2022 semifinal

It’ll be Germany taking on France in the second women’s Euro 2022 semifinal, with the winner advancing to the final to face England. Germany is here after defeating Austria in the quarterfinal 2-0, while France took out the defending champions Netherlands 1-0 in extra time on a penalty from Eve Perisset to make this semifinal.

These teams have met 20 times in all competitions, with Germany holding a 11-5 edge with four matches ending as draws. Germany will be without Klara Buhl due to COVID protocols, while France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto is out as well after tearing her ACL in the previous match.

Here’s how fans and bettors can catch the action for Wednesday’s game.

How to watch Germany v. France

Date: Wednesday, July 27

Time: 3:00 ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

Germany v. France odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Germany: +155

Draw: +220

France: +185