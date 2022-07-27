Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, July 27

The MLB has 14 games scheduled to be played throughout the day on Wednesday, July 27 with all but two teams taking the field with a ton of opportunities to make money from early afternoon through the nightcap. The top over/under of the night is set at 11.5 in the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, July 27

Padres Moneyline (-130)

The San Diego Padres are getting fairly decent moneyline odds in Wednesday afternoon’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers. They have a strong pitching matchup with Yu Darvish has a 3.28 ERA through 18 starts this season and is going up against a Tigers lineup that ranks dead last in the MLB with 3.2 runs per game.

The Milwaukee Brewers will throw their ace, Corbin Burnes, on the mound against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon. Milwaukee won four of its last five games, and Burnes allowed fewer than 3 earned runs in seven of his last eight starts.

Yankees-Mets Over 7 runs (-120)

The New York Yankees and New York Mets both rank inside the top five in runs per game, and they should surpass this run total, which is the lowest over/under of the night. Domingo German will make his second start of the season, while the Mets will start Max Scherzer, who has been fantastic this year. Still, this total is too low considering the level of these offenses.

Cristian Javier Over 7.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Houston Astros starting pitcher is putting up fantastic strikeout numbers this season with a 12.4 K/9. Cristian Javier struck out double-digit batters in three of his last five starts, and he will get a matchup with an Oakland Athletics lineup that ranks 29th in runs per game (3.4). Javier should be able to go fairly deep into this start and rack up the K’s.

