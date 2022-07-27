Pick on the Total for Wednesday’s Astros-Athletics game

The Oakland Athletics have not had a lot to cheer about this season, owning the worst record in Major League Baseball. But, they have gotten great performances from Cole Irvin, and Oakland will call upon him to silence the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Houston Astros (-200, 7.5) vs. Oakland Athletics

Irvin has been solid overall this season, posting a 3.08 ERA and fewer than two walks per nine innings allowed, but he has been at his best in Oakland, where opponents have hit a homerless .199 off of him over 55 1/3 innings. That’s led to his 1.63 home ERA.

Opponents are hitting just .189 off of Irvin in his last seven starts, but that is still higher than the season-long number of Cristian Javier, who gets the start for the Astros.

Javier has allowed opponents to hit just .182 this season and has a 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings rate with a 3.13 ERA. He’s given up two runs or fewer in 14 of his 18 appearances this season.

The Athletics are the worst home offense in the league, averaging 2.8 runs per game while hitting .203.

With the way both starting pitchers have been performing this season and the Athletics’ lack of offensive firepower, runs will be at a premium.

The Play: Astros vs. Athletics Under 7.5

