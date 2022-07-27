 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has short-lived stay on PUP list

By Chet Gresham Updated
Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on the PUP list for a few hours, but was seen dressed and ready for practice Wednesday morning. We’ll likely learn more when head coach Andy Reid speaks with reporters, but this is good news for Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs picked up Ronald Jones this offseason and veteran Jerick McKinnon played well to end last year, so there is competition for McKinnon this training camp.

So far in his short career, Edwards-Helaire hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status due to injuries and some average play. He could easily lose some early down touches to Jones and some receiving touches to McKinnon this year, so He’ll need to be healthy and prove himself in camp this year.

