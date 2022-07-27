Clyde Edwards-Helaire has short-lived stay on PUP list

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on the PUP list for a few hours, but was seen dressed and ready for practice Wednesday morning. We’ll likely learn more when head coach Andy Reid speaks with reporters, but this is good news for Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire apparently off the PUP list and dressed for work Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/YBhQSkZsdy — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 27, 2022

The Chiefs picked up Ronald Jones this offseason and veteran Jerick McKinnon played well to end last year, so there is competition for McKinnon this training camp.

So far in his short career, Edwards-Helaire hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status due to injuries and some average play. He could easily lose some early down touches to Jones and some receiving touches to McKinnon this year, so He’ll need to be healthy and prove himself in camp this year.