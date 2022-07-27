LIV Golf Tour announces 2023 schedule, changes to team format

The LIV Golf Tour announced there will be 14 events on their schedule for 2023, with the team format continuing but captains now having their players for an entire season instead of changing from event to event.

LIV Golf today announced that the LIV Golf League will officially launch in 2023 with 48 players and 12 established team franchises competing in a 14-tournament schedule. The full slate of events will be announced at a later date and is expected to expand LIV Golf’s global footprint across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe. Each team will be led by one established Team Captain and will follow a franchise model akin to other sports. Team Captains will compete and have the ability to build their franchises as they see fit in an effort to gain the greatest fan following and sponsor interest.

While the dates and locations of the schedule were not announced, the new schedule looks to “expand LIV Golf’s global footprint across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.” The schedule is also said not to conflict with majors or international team events such as the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, despite LIV players being made ineligible for those events as of now.

The 2022 schedule saw five LIV’s eight events in the United States, with London, Bangkok, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia the other locales.

A total of $405 million in prize money has been promised across a 2023 14-event schedule, with that projecting to $25 million for the 13 regular events, and another $80 million for the year-ending team match play event.