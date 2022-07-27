Opening odds for teams to make 2022-23 NBA Playoffs

DraftKings Sportsbook has posted playoff futures ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, with each team getting a line on whether it will make or miss the postseason. Here’s a look at the teams oddsmakers deem likely to make the playoffs based on the lines.

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics (-4000 to make playoffs)

Milwaukee Bucks (-3000)

Philadelphia 76ers (-900)

Miami Heat (-900)

Brooklyn Nets (-400)

Atlanta Hawks (-275)

Toronto Raptors (-220)

Chicago Bulls (-245)

The Cleveland Cavaliers (-130 to make it) are the last team in the East favored to make the playoffs, but someone is going to be the odd team out here. The New York Knicks are the official cut off line, as they are -150 to miss the postseason. New York could have some value to make the playoffs at plus money if it swings a trade for Donovan Mitchell. Similarly, the Nets have tremendous potential to miss the playoffs if they deal Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Western Conference

Los Angeles Clippers (-2500 to make the playoffs)

Golden State Warriors (-2500)

Denver Nuggets (-550)

Memphis Grizzlies (-700)

Dallas Mavericks (-550)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-260)

Los Angeles Lakers (-265)

New Orleans Pelicans (-165)

There’s no middle ground according to the oddsmakers in the West. The Portland Trail Blazers are +195 to make the playoffs and are the next team in line, meaning the West might be a little more settled. The Lakers could be strong value to miss the playoffs given how last season went, especially if the team doesn’t trade Russell Westbrook and injuries continue to limit LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

