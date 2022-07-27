Rhamondre Stevenson gets some first team reps on Day 1 of training camp

Update: Stevenson did get work with the first team, but Harris got the bulk. This will remain a situation to watch.

In news that we probably can’t use, the Patriots have running back Rhamondre Stevenson running with the first team in practice, while Damien Harris is with the second team.

Harris was a touchdown machine last season, finding the end zone 15 times on just 202 rushing attempts. But, Stevenson, who was a rookie last year and put up good numbers as well, could win more work this year. This is a good start for him, running the 1’s, but it’s still early. If there is no wavering between the two in camp, then we can be a little more confident in him leading the way.