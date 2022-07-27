 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cristiano Ronaldo still attempting to leave Manchester United, club refusing to sell

Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford physically but still wants out.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League - Group 2
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Portugal reaction after missing a goal opportunity during the UEFA Nations League - Group 2 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio Jose Alvalade on June 5, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has physically returned to Manchester United’s training camp ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season, but the star forward still wishes to leave the club according to Fabrizio Romano. Ronaldo has told new manager Erik ten Haag he wants to leave, while the club has maintained he is not for sale.

This report comes amid both Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich saying they have no way of adding Ronaldo to their squad this year, eliminating two more possibilities for the Portuguese star. The main contenders like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City were focused on other signings, while it appears PSG is not going to be able to come up with the funds. The French club is likely the only one left with enough juice to have a shot at Ronaldo, who wants to play Champions League games next season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester United is +2800 to win the league title. That number will skyrocket if Ronaldo does in fact get his wish and leaves the club.

More From DraftKings Nation