Cristiano Ronaldo still attempting to leave Manchester United, club refusing to sell

Cristiano Ronaldo has physically returned to Manchester United’s training camp ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season, but the star forward still wishes to leave the club according to Fabrizio Romano. Ronaldo has told new manager Erik ten Haag he wants to leave, while the club has maintained he is not for sale.

No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. #MUFC



His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. pic.twitter.com/6CjzS8WSdA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022

This report comes amid both Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich saying they have no way of adding Ronaldo to their squad this year, eliminating two more possibilities for the Portuguese star. The main contenders like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City were focused on other signings, while it appears PSG is not going to be able to come up with the funds. The French club is likely the only one left with enough juice to have a shot at Ronaldo, who wants to play Champions League games next season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester United is +2800 to win the league title. That number will skyrocket if Ronaldo does in fact get his wish and leaves the club.