Barcelona transfer rumors: Club adds Jules Kounde from Sevilla for €55 million fee

The Spanish club brings in another impactful player in the window.

By Chinmay Vaidya
France v Croatia: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1
ules Koundé of France passes the ball during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 match between France and Croatia at Stade de France on June 13, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona has made another big move in the summer transfer window, adding Sevilla defender Jules Kounde for a €55 million fee. The Spanish giant managed to pry Kounde away from its La Liga rival and continues to bring in quality players in the transfer market.

Kounde was a target for several clubs but Barcelona and Chelsea were considered the last two teams in the running. The clubs have a history in this window, with Barcelona eventually pulling winger Raphinha away from Chelsea despite the London club already having its bid accepted by Leeds. That saga has left a bitter taste in Chelsea fans’ mouths, and they’re likely to be hurting again after this development.

As for Barcelona, this is a great addition at a reasonable price point. Kounde is already rising with the French national team and was part of a Sevilla team which allowed just 30 goals. That was the best mark in La Liga last year.

