Barcelona transfer rumors: Club adds Jules Kounde from Sevilla for €55 million fee

Barcelona has made another big move in the summer transfer window, adding Sevilla defender Jules Kounde for a €55 million fee. The Spanish giant managed to pry Kounde away from its La Liga rival and continues to bring in quality players in the transfer market.

Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to the signing of defender Jules Kounde after agreeing a fee of around €55 million with Sevilla, sources told @samuelmarsden and @moillorens. pic.twitter.com/VvPe3MNEjo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 27, 2022

Kounde was a target for several clubs but Barcelona and Chelsea were considered the last two teams in the running. The clubs have a history in this window, with Barcelona eventually pulling winger Raphinha away from Chelsea despite the London club already having its bid accepted by Leeds. That saga has left a bitter taste in Chelsea fans’ mouths, and they’re likely to be hurting again after this development.

As for Barcelona, this is a great addition at a reasonable price point. Kounde is already rising with the French national team and was part of a Sevilla team which allowed just 30 goals. That was the best mark in La Liga last year.