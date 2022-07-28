Where is this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament?

The LIV Golf Bedminster event gets underway in suburban New York from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31. The Trump Bedminster course being used this week was originally scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but was relocated due to President Trump’s ties to the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

Branden Grace shot a seven-under 65 in the final round of the previous LIV Invitational event, which was held Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course outside of Portland, Oregon from June 30 to July 2.

Branden Grace with a HUGE clutch chip to extend the lead to 2 with 2 to play! #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/mFyHRkb0oU — LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) July 3, 2022

Dustin Johnson is the favorite to take down the 48-man field with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The second choice on the board is Talor Gooch at +1000, then the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Louis Oosthuizen at +1200.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada. First-place prize for winning this weekend’s tournament is $4 million. The winning team will receive an additional $750,000 per person.