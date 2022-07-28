Breaking down the weather forecast for the Hungarian Grand Prix

As we learned from the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, weather plays a huge factor in Formula One races. Five drivers were eliminated in the first lap of the 2021 Hungarian GP due to a wet track causing multiple crashes. We will explore the forecast for this upcoming weekend and see if we have a chance at another rainy race.

Two practice rounds will kick off the weekend on Friday, July 29th. A third practice round and the qualifying round will take place on Saturday, July 30th. The main event will take place on Sunday, July 31st at 9 a.m. ET.

So far it is looking like we may be in for a wet weekend, with the greatest chance on Saturday, which would definitely shake things up for qualifying. All signs are pointing to a dry race day on Sunday but there is a small chance of rain.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend in Budapest, Hungary, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 29

Hi 91°, Low 64°: A stray thunderstorm; hot, humid, 42% chance of rain

8 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, July 30

Hi 80°, Low 59°: Humid with a thunderstorm, 81% chance of rain

7 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, July 31

Hi 83°, Low 54°: Mostly cloudy, 25% chance of rain

9 a.m. ET: Hungarian Grand Prix (70 laps, 190.53 miles)