Tee Higgins injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is coming off of his first 1,000-yard receiving season, and looking to repeat it this year. He injured his shoulder early in the season against the Chicago Bears but was able to play through the injuries and still have a productive season.

Tee Higgins’ injury

Injury suffered: Torn Labrum

When it happened: Week 2 vs. Chicago Bears

Higgins injured his shoulder in a week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. He was able to finish the game but had to miss the next two. It was initially ruled a shoulder injury and later revealed as a torn labrum.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Higgins underwent surgery after the Super Bowl to repair the torn labrum that he played on all season. The three-year pro has been cleared and is participating in training camp this week.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Higgins collected the 24th most points amongst receivers in the PPR leagues last season. He scored 219.1 points for an average of 15.7 points per game. With Ja’Marr Chase on the other side drawing a lot of attention, Higgins should be able to collect his fair share of targets. He will be a prime WR2/Flex target this season.