James White injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

New England Patriots running back James White is a threat out of the backfield and started his 2021 season with 12 catches for 94 yards before his injury. An injury against the New Orleans Saints cost him the rest of his season. He is still recovering from the injury, but when healthy, how good will he be?

James White’s injury

Injury suffered: Hip Subluxation

When it happened: Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints

White had a nice usage rate before going down in week three against the Saints with a hip injury. The injury would sideline him for the rest of the 2021 season.

Latest news ahead of training camp

White is currently going through an intense rehab process in order to be ready for the start of the season. White is at training camp, but is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list according to ESPN.Com

2022 Fantasy football outlook

If White can regain his form, he should be a solid RB2 or flex option. Before his injury last season, White caught 12 passes for 94 yards. So in a PPR league, he has value. The Patriots signed White to a two-year deal in the offseason, so the team does believe in him. If healthy, White should be in line to get plenty of touches and catches out of the backfield.