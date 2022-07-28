F1 practice live stream: How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix practices online

Formula One racing is in Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU and ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +130, followed by Max Verstappen at +150. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +550.

How to watch practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 29, 8 a.m. ET (ESPNU)

Practice 2: Friday, July 29, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Practice 3: Saturday, July 30, 7 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN