 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix practices online

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

By mike.turay1
AUTO-PRIX-F1-HUN-RACE Photo by FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU and ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +130, followed by Max Verstappen at +150. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +550.

How to watch practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 29, 8 a.m. ET (ESPNU)
Practice 2: Friday, July 29, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)
Practice 3: Saturday, July 30, 7 a.m. ET (ESPN2)
TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix entries

Car # Driver Team
Car # Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
4 Lando Norris McLaren
5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
6 Nicholas Latifi Williams
10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
14 Fernando Alonso Alpine
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
23 Alexander Albon Williams
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo

More From DraftKings Nation