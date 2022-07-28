 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Hungarian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Hungaroring in Hungary on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 31st at 9:00 a.m. ET. The race takes place in Budapest, Hungry at the Hungaroring Circuit. Esteban Ocon won his first and so far only race in Formula One here in 2021 after a wild race day with multiple collisions. The race takes place over 70 laps, each 4.381 km (2.72 mi) for a total of 306.63 km (190.53 mi).

Before we get to the main event, the weekend will kick off with two practice rounds on Friday, July 29th at 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The third and final practice round will be on Saturday, July 30th before qualifying at 7 a.m.

Even after a heartbreaking crash to end his French Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc is the current favorite to take home the victory with +130 odd at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen, the usually favorite heading into a race weekend has +150 odds. Ocon, the 2021 champ, has +30000 odds to win.

How to watch practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 29, 8 a.m. ET (ESPNU)
Practice 2: Friday, July 29, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)
Practice 3: Saturday, July 30, 7 a.m. ET (ESPN2)
Live stream: WatchESPN

The first practice will air on ESPNU and the remainder on ESPN2. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix action this weekend.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix entries

Car # Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
4 Lando Norris McLaren
5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
6 Nicholas Latifi Williams
10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
14 Fernando Alonso Alpine
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
23 Alexander Albon Williams
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo

