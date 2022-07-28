F1 practice start time: When the Hungarian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 31st at 9:00 a.m. ET. The race takes place in Budapest, Hungry at the Hungaroring Circuit. Esteban Ocon won his first and so far only race in Formula One here in 2021 after a wild race day with multiple collisions. The race takes place over 70 laps, each 4.381 km (2.72 mi) for a total of 306.63 km (190.53 mi).

Before we get to the main event, the weekend will kick off with two practice rounds on Friday, July 29th at 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The third and final practice round will be on Saturday, July 30th before qualifying at 7 a.m.

Even after a heartbreaking crash to end his French Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc is the current favorite to take home the victory with +130 odd at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen, the usually favorite heading into a race weekend has +150 odds. Ocon, the 2021 champ, has +30000 odds to win.

How to watch practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 29, 8 a.m. ET (ESPNU)

Practice 2: Friday, July 29, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Practice 3: Saturday, July 30, 7 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Live stream: WatchESPN

The first practice will air on ESPNU and the remainder on ESPN2. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix action this weekend.