Logan Thomas injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas has turned himself into a nice player. The former college quarterback is now a receiving threat and a good blocker. He had a solid 2021 campaign before an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders ended his season.

Logan Thomas’ injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL; Hamstring

When it happened: Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Thomas’ injury occurred when Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue executed a cut block that took out the tight end’s knee. Thomas had also missed time during the season due to a hamstring injury.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Thomas will begin the 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the season. There is no timetable for his return right now, but he has been rehabbing at the team facility during the offseason, according to the Washington Post.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

He played in six games last season and caught 18 passes for 196 yards for an average of 10.9 yards per reception. Thomas averaged 10.7 fantasy points per game in a PPR league in his limited time last season. He is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, so it may not be worth using a draft pick on him, but will be a valuable weapon once he returns from injury. Carson Wentz is his quarterback, so that’s a bonus as well.