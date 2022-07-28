Robert Tonyan injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Robert Tonyan has steadily improved throughout his career with the Packers. The tight end was on pace to exceed his 2020 career high of 586 receiving yards before an injury against the Arizona Cardinals ended his season. When he returns, will be finally have a breakout season?

Robert Tonyan’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Tonyan’s ACL tore after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals. The injury occurred in Week 8, and hurt the Packers in a game where they were already short on pass catchers.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Tonyan is currently at training camp but is on the Physically Unable to Perform List with the ACL injury. He is eligible to return from the list at any point during camp, and he is optimistic that he can return in time for week 1.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Tonyan will need to prove that he can be a reliable option week in and week out. Last season he scored 50.4 fantasy points for an average of 6.3 points per game. In eight games he caught 18 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. The absence of Davante Adams does give him a good opportunity. Tonyan could serve as a TE2 until he provides the production to make him worthy of being a starting tight end.