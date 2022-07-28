Robert Woods injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Robert Woods was on pace for a third 1,000-yard season before he suffered a season-ending injury. Before his injury, Woods was thriving in his first season with quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm. The 10-year vet will now play for the Tennessee Titans after a five-year tenure with the Los Angeles Rams.

Robert Woods’ injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: Prior to Week 10

Woods tore his ACL in practice before the Ram’s week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. He was able to finish, practice and media availability before going through tests and discovering the ACL injury.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Woods is participating with the Tennessee Titans during training camp. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Woods will participate in 90 percent of the work. He will miss the open field tackling drills, according to TennesseeTitans.com.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

When he returns, Woods should be a great option for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. With AJ Brown and Julio Jones gone, the targets will be available to Woods. He scored a total of 137.2 fantasy points for 15.2 per game last season. In his nine games, Woods caught 45 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Now that he’s with the Titans, he wont have the luxury of Sean Mcvay’s offense, but with Derrick Henry in the backfield he should still be a productive receiver.