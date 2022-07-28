Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR is in Detroit. Michigan this week for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups at the event from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Tony Finau shot an 8-under 64 in the first round and he is now the betting favorite (+360 at DraftKings Sportsbook) to win his second PGA TOUR tournament in as many weeks.

Tony Finau is on FIRE



Make that 8 birdies on the day

pic.twitter.com/6nuLwXSMhi — Bet The Greens (@betthegreens) July 28, 2022

He will not be alone on the leaderboard. Michael Thompson (+6500), Webb Simpson (+1800) and Cameron Champ (+2000) all carded 6-under 66 in the first round to sit two shots back.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, and Davis Love III and the trio of Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ and Gary Woodland. That first trio tees off at 7:15 a.m. and the second trio tees off at 3 p.m. ET.