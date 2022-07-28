Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR is in Detroit. Michigan this week for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups at the event from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.
Tony Finau shot an 8-under 64 in the first round and he is now the betting favorite (+360 at DraftKings Sportsbook) to win his second PGA TOUR tournament in as many weeks.
He will not be alone on the leaderboard. Michael Thompson (+6500), Webb Simpson (+1800) and Cameron Champ (+2000) all carded 6-under 66 in the first round to sit two shots back.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, and Davis Love III and the trio of Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ and Gary Woodland. That first trio tees off at 7:15 a.m. and the second trio tees off at 3 p.m. ET.
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Henrik Norlander
|6:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Beau Hossler
|Sahith Theegala
|Brandon Wu
|6:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Davis Riley
|Adam Svensson
|6:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Danny Lee
|Sean O'Hair
|Hank Lebioda
|7:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Kurt Kitayama
|David Lipsky
|7:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Rory Sabbatini
|Alex Smalley
|7:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Harris English
|Tyler Duncan
|Ryan Palmer
|7:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Davis Love III
|Will Zalatoris
|Cameron Young
|7:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Trey Mullinax
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Trainer
|7:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Luke List
|Joel Dahmen
|7:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sung Kang
|7:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Kisner
|Adam Scott
|Keegan Bradley
|7:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Richy Werenski
|Charley Hoffman
|7:51 AM
|Tee #10
|J.J. Spaun
|Andrew Landry
|Cameron Tringale
|8:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Vaughn Taylor
|Robert Garrigus
|8:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|Adam Schenk
|Doug Ghim
|8:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Streelman
|Nick Watney
|8:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Kevin Chappell
|Joohyung Kim
|8:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Wesley Bryan
|Bo Van Pelt
|Matthias Schwab
|8:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Maverick McNealy
|Doc Redman
|8:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Bo Hoag
|Seth Reeves
|Brandon Matthews
|8:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Paul Barjon
|Brett Drewitt
|Wyatt Worthington II
|8:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Joshua Creel
|Cole Hammer
|8:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Jim Knous
|Dylan Wu
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|8:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Novak
|Curtis Thompson
|Chris Gotterup
|8:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Dawie van der Walt
|David Skinns
|KK Limbhasut
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Patrick Rodgers
|Cameron Percy
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|Aaron Baddeley
|Jonathan Byrd
|12:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Stephan Jaeger
|Taylor Moore
|12:21 PM
|Tee #10
|Bill Haas
|Mark Hubbard
|Wyndham Clark
|12:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Geoff Ogilvy
|12:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Denny McCarthy
|Sam Ryder
|Kramer Hickok
|12:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Cam Davis
|Nate Lashley
|12:43 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Brehm
|Robert Streb
|Michael Thompson
|12:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Webb Simpson
|Rickie Fowler
|Jason Day
|12:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|William McGirt
|Danny Willett
|1:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Cameron Champ
|Gary Woodland
|1:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|C.T. Pan
|Kevin Tway
|1:16 PM
|Tee #1
|Matt Kuchar
|Patton Kizzire
|Luke Donald
|1:16 PM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Brian Gay
|Zach Johnson
|1:27 PM
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Kelly Kraft
|1:27 PM
|Tee #10
|Austin Cook
|Scott Gutschewski
|Max McGreevy
|1:38 PM
|Tee #1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Taylor Pendrith
|Lee Hodges
|1:38 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Harry Higgs
|Hayden Buckley
|1:49 PM
|Tee #1
|John Huh
|Matt Wallace
|Brandon Hagy
|1:49 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Armour
|Russell Knox
|Roger Sloan
|2:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Tommy Gainey
|Vince Whaley
|2:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Ben Martin
|Joseph Bramlett
|Luke Guthrie
|2:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Austin Smotherman
|Ben Kohles
|Morgan Hoffmann
|2:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Justin Lower
|Jared Wolfe
|Chris Naegel
|2:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Michael Gligic
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Cook
|2:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Nick Hardy
|Erik Flores