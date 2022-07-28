Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, July 28

Per usual, we have a modified slate ready to get going this Thursday. There are only 10 games on the schedule, eight of which start at 7:05 p.m. That features a couple of matchups between playoff contenders — Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox, and Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros. But for the purposes of this player props article, we’ll start out in the hitters paradise known as Coors Field.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, July 28

Freddie Freeman, OVER 0.5 RBI (-115)

Freeman has a .900 career OPS and 21 RBIs in 38 games at Coors. He’s driven in 13 runs through his previous 14 games, and he has 11 RBIs with an eye-popping 1.428 OPS in 34 at-bats against the Rockies’ scheduled starting pitcher, Jose Urena. It goes without saying that this is a great setup for Freddie.

Zack Wheeler, OVER 18.5 outs recorded (-105)

Wheeler has recorded at least 19 outs in eight of his past 14 starts, and he’s made it through seven full innings in three of his past four. Wheeler, who led MLB in innings pitched last year, should be able to work deep into tonight’s game against the Pirates, who rank 27th in runs scored and 28th in team OPS this season.

Yordan Alvarez, OVER 1.5 total bases (-110)

Alvarez went 3-for-3 against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert when Houston and Seattle met at Minute Maid Park in June. Look for Alvarez, who has 11 extra-base hits in his past 14 games, to do more damage against Gilbert tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.