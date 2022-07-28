Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, July 28

Ten games are on the MLB slate for Thursday, July 28 with a couple games early on through the nightcap that will end late. The only matchup between teams with winning records will feature the Houston Astros hosting the Seattle Mariners in an American League West contest, though the Astros hold a 10-game lead in the division.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, July 28

Guardians Moneyline (-120)

The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox have very similar team offense numbers across a variety of major statistical categories, so this game will come down to pitching where the Guardians have the advantage. Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie is throwing at a high level right now and allowed just 1 run over his last four starts, a span of 26.2 innings of work.

The New York Yankees have a significant advantage at the plate, and they have a great chance at beating the Kansas City Royals by multiple runs on Thursday night. The pitching matchup is fairly even with Brady Singer throwing for Kansas City and Jameson Taillon pitching for New York. However, the Yankees rank No. 1 in runs per game (5.3), while the Royals rank No. 26 in that category (3.9).

Cubs-Giants Over 8 runs (-105)

The San Francisco Giants offense ranks No. 5 in runs per game (4.7), and the Chicago Cubs are eighth in on-base percentage (.321), so these are fairly decent offenses despite this low run total. Starting pitchers Alex Wood and Justin Steele both will enter Thursday night’s game with ERAs above 4.00, and there is a lot to like about the over in this spot.

Jose Urena Over 2.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Colorado Rockies starter is not a high-strikeout thrower as you could imagine by this low total with a 5.3 K/9 in his four starts this season. However, Jose Urena struck out at least 3 hitters in three of those outings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers strike out 8.3 times per game in 2022.

