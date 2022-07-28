How to watch the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster online via live stream

The Old Course at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey will be the site of the third LIV Invitational Golf event. The 54-hole event will start Friday, July 29 and conclude Sunday, July 31. The total purse for the event is $25 million with the winner receiving $4 million and members of the winning team will receive an additional $750,000 each.

After his top 10 performance at The Open Championship, Dustin Johnson is the favorite to take down the 48-man field with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The second choice on the board is Talor Gooch at +1000, then the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Louis Oosthuizen at +1200. Currently, the LIV Golf market on DraftKings Sportsbook is only available for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

LIV Golf Bedminster gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes.

LIV Golf Invitational Series: Bedminster

Tournament dates: Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

To watch the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.