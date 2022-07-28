 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full team rosters, captains for LIV Golf Bedminster event

The LIV tournaments have both an individual as well as a team format. Here are the results of the 48-player draft.

LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Welcome Party Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The third LIV Golf Invitational Series event of the season is set to take place Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 from the Trump National Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. The field is set, with 48 golfers ready to take the stage and compete for the mega prize pool available.

Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events will use a shotgun start so all players begin at the same time, and events will be just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day from Thursday-Sunday. Prize money can be won for both individual and team performance, as well.

Dustin Johnson enters the weekend as the odds favorite to win at +500, followed by Talor Gooch at +1000 and Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen all tied for third-best odds to win at +1200. Brandon Grace, who won the last LIV Golf event in Portland, is at +2000.

Captains for the event: Dustin Johnson (4 Aces), Bryson Dechambeau (Crushers), Brooks Koepka (Smash), Phil Mickelson (Hy Flyers), Hudson Swafford (Niblicks), Lee Westwood (Majestics), Kevin Na (Iron Heads), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks), Sergio Garcia (Fire Balls), Hideto Tanihara (Torque) and Wade Ormsby (Punch)

Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in Bedminster from July 29 through 30.

2022 LIV Golf Bedminster teams

Player Team
Hudson Swafford Niblicks GC
Peter Uihlein Niblicks GC
James Piot Niblicks GC
Turk Pettit Niblicks GC
Sergio Garcia Fireballs GC
Abraham Ancer Fireballs GC
Carlos Ortiz Fireballs GC
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Fireballs GC
Phil Mickelson Hy Flyers GC
Bernd Wiesberger Hy Flyers GC
Matthew Wolff Hy Flyers GC
Justin Harding Hy Flyers GC
Wade Ormsby Punch GC
Matt Jones Punch GC
Travis Smyth Punch GC
Jediah Morgan Punch GC
Brooks Koepka Smash GC
Jason Kokrak Smash GC
Richard Bland Smash GC
Chase Koepka Smash GC
Martin Kaymer Cleeks GC
Graeme McDowell Cleeks GC
Laurie Canter Cleeks GC
David Puig Cleeks GC
Dustin Johnson 4 Aces GC
Patrick Reed 4 Aces GC
Talor Gooch 4 Aces GC
Pat Perez 4 Aces GC
Hideto Tanihara Torque GC
Ryosuke Kinoshita Torque GC
Yuki Inamori Torque GC
Jinichiro Kozuma Torque GC
Lee Westwood Majesticks GC
Ian Poulter Majesticks GC
Henrik Stenson Majesticks GC
Sam Horsfield Majesticks GC
Bryson DeChambeau Crushers GC
Paul Casey Crushers GC
Charles Howell III Crushers GC
Shaun Norris Crushers GC
Louis Oosthuizen Stinger GC
Charl Schwartzel Stinger GC
Branden Grace Stinger GC
Hennie du Plessis Stinger GC
Kevin Na Iron Heads GC
Sadom Kaewkanjana Iron Heads GC
Phachara Khongwatmai Iron Heads GC
Scott Vincent Iron Heads GC

