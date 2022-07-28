Full team rosters, captains for LIV Golf Bedminster event

The third LIV Golf Invitational Series event of the season is set to take place Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 from the Trump National Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. The field is set, with 48 golfers ready to take the stage and compete for the mega prize pool available.

Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events will use a shotgun start so all players begin at the same time, and events will be just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day from Thursday-Sunday. Prize money can be won for both individual and team performance, as well.

Dustin Johnson enters the weekend as the odds favorite to win at +500, followed by Talor Gooch at +1000 and Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen all tied for third-best odds to win at +1200. Brandon Grace, who won the last LIV Golf event in Portland, is at +2000.

Captains for the event: Dustin Johnson (4 Aces), Bryson Dechambeau (Crushers), Brooks Koepka (Smash), Phil Mickelson (Hy Flyers), Hudson Swafford (Niblicks), Lee Westwood (Majestics), Kevin Na (Iron Heads), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks), Sergio Garcia (Fire Balls), Hideto Tanihara (Torque) and Wade Ormsby (Punch)

Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in Bedminster from July 29 through 30.