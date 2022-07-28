Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Bedminster tournament

The LIV Invitational Series will hold his third event of the season from the Old Course at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The 54-hole event will start Friday, July 29 and conclude Sunday, July 31.

LIV Golf Bedminster gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed within 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen are among the golfers who will participate in the three-day tournament. Paul Casey, who recently joined the LIV Tour, will also play in that event. There are reports that two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will also join the LIV Tour, but he will not be in the field this weekend.

The total purse for the event is $25 million with the winner receiving $4 million and members of the winning team will receive an additional $750,000 each. The golfer that finishes dead last in the field of 48 will head home with $120,000.

We’ll provide a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster once available.