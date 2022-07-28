Pick on the Total for Thursday’s Dodgers-Rockies game

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter into Thursday contest with the Colorado Rockies with a leagues-best 30-17 record on the road this season and will turn to a former Rockies starter to conquer the elevation.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-205, 12) vs Colorado Rockies

Tyler Anderson is 10-1 this season with a 2.79 ERA thanks to some of the best command in the league, allowing just 1.7 walks per nine innings and for his career has a respectable 4.14 ERA in 44 career pitching appearances in Colorado.

Anderson’s first start in Coors this season saw him surrender four runs in six innings in a 4-0 loss while Rockies starter Jose Urena gave up one run in 6.2 innings against the Dodgers in Los Angeles in his debut with the organization.

Urena has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his four starts with the Rockies, posting a 3.00 ERA with his worst start coming against a Milwaukee Brewers team he began the season with as along reliever.

The Dodgers are sixth in the league in bullpen ERA with a 3.36 ERA and the staff overall has allowed four runs or fewer in seven of their nine games against the Rockies this season.

The Dodgers have surrendered four runs or fewer in eight of their last 10 games and with a team-best 2.87 ERA, it will be another under for a Dodgers team that has played 60.5% of their road games under the total this season.

The Play: Dodgers vs Rockies Under 12

