Full field, participants for LIV Golf Bedminster tournament

The LIV Golf Bedminster tournament tees off Friday, July 29 from the Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. It marks the third event on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, following the tour’s inaugural event in London and the first US-based event in Portland.
The field of golfers on the LIV tour continues to grow, with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as the latest participant to ink a deal. He joins others who have announced their breakaway from the PGA TOUR in pursuit of the luscious cash prizes offered by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na and more.
Johnson enters the weekend as the favorite to win the LIV Golf Bedminster, with odds installed at +500. He is one of four golfers, including Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen to have minus odds for a top-10 finish.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster with their respective team info.
2022 LIV Golf Bedminster teams
|Player
|Team
|Player
|Team
|Hudson Swafford
|Niblicks GC
|Peter Uihlein
|Niblicks GC
|James Piot
|Niblicks GC
|Turk Pettit
|Niblicks GC
|Sergio Garcia
|Fireballs GC
|Abraham Ancer
|Fireballs GC
|Carlos Ortiz
|Fireballs GC
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|Fireballs GC
|Phil Mickelson
|Hy Flyers GC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Hy Flyers GC
|Matthew Wolff
|Hy Flyers GC
|Justin Harding
|Hy Flyers GC
|Wade Ormsby
|Punch GC
|Matt Jones
|Punch GC
|Travis Smyth
|Punch GC
|Jediah Morgan
|Punch GC
|Brooks Koepka
|Smash GC
|Jason Kokrak
|Smash GC
|Richard Bland
|Smash GC
|Chase Koepka
|Smash GC
|Martin Kaymer
|Cleeks GC
|Graeme McDowell
|Cleeks GC
|Laurie Canter
|Cleeks GC
|David Puig
|Cleeks GC
|Dustin Johnson
|4 Aces GC
|Patrick Reed
|4 Aces GC
|Talor Gooch
|4 Aces GC
|Pat Perez
|4 Aces GC
|Hideto Tanihara
|Torque GC
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|Torque GC
|Yuki Inamori
|Torque GC
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|Torque GC
|Lee Westwood
|Majesticks GC
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks GC
|Henrik Stenson
|Majesticks GC
|Sam Horsfield
|Majesticks GC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Crushers GC
|Paul Casey
|Crushers GC
|Charles Howell III
|Crushers GC
|Shaun Norris
|Crushers GC
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Stinger GC
|Charl Schwartzel
|Stinger GC
|Branden Grace
|Stinger GC
|Hennie du Plessis
|Stinger GC
|Kevin Na
|Iron Heads GC
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Iron Heads GC
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Iron Heads GC
|Scott Vincent
|Iron Heads GC