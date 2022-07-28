 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field, participants for LIV Golf Bedminster tournament

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament.

By DKNation Staff
LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Previews Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Bedminster tournament tees off Friday, July 29 from the Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. It marks the third event on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, following the tour’s inaugural event in London and the first US-based event in Portland.

The field of golfers on the LIV tour continues to grow, with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as the latest participant to ink a deal. He joins others who have announced their breakaway from the PGA TOUR in pursuit of the luscious cash prizes offered by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na and more.

Johnson enters the weekend as the favorite to win the LIV Golf Bedminster, with odds installed at +500. He is one of four golfers, including Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen to have minus odds for a top-10 finish.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster with their respective team info.

2022 LIV Golf Bedminster teams

Player Team
Player Team
Hudson Swafford Niblicks GC
Peter Uihlein Niblicks GC
James Piot Niblicks GC
Turk Pettit Niblicks GC
Sergio Garcia Fireballs GC
Abraham Ancer Fireballs GC
Carlos Ortiz Fireballs GC
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Fireballs GC
Phil Mickelson Hy Flyers GC
Bernd Wiesberger Hy Flyers GC
Matthew Wolff Hy Flyers GC
Justin Harding Hy Flyers GC
Wade Ormsby Punch GC
Matt Jones Punch GC
Travis Smyth Punch GC
Jediah Morgan Punch GC
Brooks Koepka Smash GC
Jason Kokrak Smash GC
Richard Bland Smash GC
Chase Koepka Smash GC
Martin Kaymer Cleeks GC
Graeme McDowell Cleeks GC
Laurie Canter Cleeks GC
David Puig Cleeks GC
Dustin Johnson 4 Aces GC
Patrick Reed 4 Aces GC
Talor Gooch 4 Aces GC
Pat Perez 4 Aces GC
Hideto Tanihara Torque GC
Ryosuke Kinoshita Torque GC
Yuki Inamori Torque GC
Jinichiro Kozuma Torque GC
Lee Westwood Majesticks GC
Ian Poulter Majesticks GC
Henrik Stenson Majesticks GC
Sam Horsfield Majesticks GC
Bryson DeChambeau Crushers GC
Paul Casey Crushers GC
Charles Howell III Crushers GC
Shaun Norris Crushers GC
Louis Oosthuizen Stinger GC
Charl Schwartzel Stinger GC
Branden Grace Stinger GC
Hennie du Plessis Stinger GC
Kevin Na Iron Heads GC
Sadom Kaewkanjana Iron Heads GC
Phachara Khongwatmai Iron Heads GC
Scott Vincent Iron Heads GC

