Full field, participants for LIV Golf Bedminster tournament

The LIV Golf Bedminster tournament tees off Friday, July 29 from the Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. It marks the third event on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, following the tour’s inaugural event in London and the first US-based event in Portland.

The field of golfers on the LIV tour continues to grow, with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as the latest participant to ink a deal. He joins others who have announced their breakaway from the PGA TOUR in pursuit of the luscious cash prizes offered by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na and more.

Johnson enters the weekend as the favorite to win the LIV Golf Bedminster, with odds installed at +500. He is one of four golfers, including Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen to have minus odds for a top-10 finish.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster with their respective team info.