Bubba Watson signs deal to join LIV Golf Invitational Series

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has signed a deal to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Watson is expected to make his LIV Golf debut around Labor Day weekend at an event in Boston. The veteran golfer has been sidelined from PGA Tour events due to a torn meniscus suffered in late May. That was during the PGA Championship, where Watson finished tied for 30th.

LIV Golf is expected to announce Watson’s arrival some time this weekend. LIV Golf has an event in Bedminster, New Jersey, starting on Friday. Watson is best known for his two victories at Augusta National in The Masters back in 2012 and 2014. Per reports, Watson will be one of the captains for the four-man teams when he joins. Watson is just one of a handful of veteran golfers who have switched to join LIV, including Henrik Stenson, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey.