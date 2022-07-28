 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

C Ryan Jensen carted off field at training camp with knee injury

We break down the news that the Buccaneers C was forced to leave camp on Thursday due to a kneeinjury and how it might impact fantasy football.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Alex Cappa #65 and Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was forced to leave training camp on Thursday due to a knee injury. The Pro Bowl center was carted off the field, per Jenna Laine.

Right now this doesn’t appear to be an injury the team is just being overly cautious about. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed it was a knee injury. Jensen slammed his helmet down after the injury and was undoubtedly concerned.

