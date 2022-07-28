C Ryan Jensen carted off field at training camp with knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was forced to leave training camp on Thursday due to a knee injury. The Pro Bowl center was carted off the field, per Jenna Laine.
Bucs center Ryan Jensen just went down. A golf cart came out to get him and all teammates huddled around him. He’s heading to the training room.— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 28, 2022
Right now this doesn’t appear to be an injury the team is just being overly cautious about. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed it was a knee injury. Jensen slammed his helmet down after the injury and was undoubtedly concerned.
Head Coach Todd Bowles said it’s a knee injury for Ryan Jensen but he won’t know the details until he gets into the training room.— Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) July 28, 2022