C Ryan Jensen carted off field at training camp with knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was forced to leave training camp on Thursday due to a knee injury. The Pro Bowl center was carted off the field, per Jenna Laine.

Bucs center Ryan Jensen just went down. A golf cart came out to get him and all teammates huddled around him. He’s heading to the training room. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 28, 2022

Right now this doesn’t appear to be an injury the team is just being overly cautious about. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed it was a knee injury. Jensen slammed his helmet down after the injury and was undoubtedly concerned.