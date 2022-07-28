Antonio Gandy-Golden announces retirement from NFL

Washington Commanders WR Antonio Gandy-Golden has retired from the NFL. Gandy-Golden was a fourth-round draft pick by the Commanders back in 2020. He’s only 24 years old and played in 10 NFL games before retiring. He didn’t play at all in the 2021 season and it was looking like Washington was ready to give up on the wideout. The team had plans to switch Gandy-Golden to tight end heading into training camp this year. That apparently didn’t work out and now AGG is out of the NFL.

The Commanders already had a pretty crowded wide receiving corps, so the chances of AGG making the roster were slim. Behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, Washington brought in Jahan Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dyami Brown, a third-round pick from 2021, is also expected to be in the mix at WR.

The tight end position was looking pretty bleak for Washington. Logan Thomas can’t stay healthy. Behind him, the Commanders have John Bates and Cole Turner. That likely was why the team was looking to move Golden-Gandy to TE since he’s a big body at 6’4” and 223 lbs.