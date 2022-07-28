Fans apparently uninterested in attending Commanders training camp

The Washington Commanders have dealt with a lot of self-inflicted turmoil over the last few years and it’s been showing as enthusiasm for the team appears to be at an all time low. The most recent manifestation of their disgruntled fan base is a poor showing for Day 2 of training camp.

The fan turnout for day 2 of Commanders training camp. pic.twitter.com/1gbYxOgnMA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022

Commanders owner Dan Snyder has also been MIA, as he has been trying to avoid a subpoena from congress by staying out of the country on his yacht and private jets. It appears that nobody wants to have much to do with the Commanders right now, as their 24-year old wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden has decided to retire and go back to school.