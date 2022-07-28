 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fans apparently uninterested in attending Commanders training camp

Washington’s training camp looks desolate.

By Chet Gresham
defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders monitor players during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have dealt with a lot of self-inflicted turmoil over the last few years and it’s been showing as enthusiasm for the team appears to be at an all time low. The most recent manifestation of their disgruntled fan base is a poor showing for Day 2 of training camp.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder has also been MIA, as he has been trying to avoid a subpoena from congress by staying out of the country on his yacht and private jets. It appears that nobody wants to have much to do with the Commanders right now, as their 24-year old wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden has decided to retire and go back to school.

