2023 Fantasy MMA World Championship - Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING CONTEST RULES OF DRAFTKINGS

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE CONTEST RULES (hereinafter, “Contest Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE $1M FANTASY MMA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

FANTASY MMA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

DraftKings is pleased to announce an exciting new contest, the $1M Fantasy MMA World Championship (hereinafter, the “FMMAWC Contest” or “FMMAWC”), exclusively for DraftKings players. Contestants who enter the FMMAWC will have the opportunity to win the Grand Prize (defined below).

To qualify for the FMMAWC, DraftKings players must win an entry ticket to the $1M FMMAWC (the “Prize”). One hundred (100) tickets will be awarded to players who participate in an FMMAWC qualifier contest (a “Qualifier”) and win a ticket to the FMMAWC by finishing first place in the Qualifier (each a “Prize Winner”). Each Prize Winner shall be subject to these Contest Rules in addition to the contest rules for each Qualifier. These 100 qualifiers will participate in a Round 1 online playdown on a date to be determined later where the top 40 finishers will move on to play in a Round 2 online playdown (date also to be determined). The top 15 finishers in the Round 2 online playdown will move on to the live Final (date also to be determined). Each Prize Winner shall be subject to these Contest Rules in addition to the contest rules for each Qualifier.

The winner of the FMMAWC Contest shall receive TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY THOUSAND ($250,000) dollars and a ticket to the 2023-2024 DraftKings Tournament of Champions (the “Grand Prize”). These Contest Rules, in conjunction with the DraftKings’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, shall govern player eligibility, contest conduct, and rules of play of the FMMAWC Contest.

QUALIFIERS

If one or more DraftKings players tie in a Qualifier, in which the tie determines who wins the “ticket” to the FMMAWC, there will be a tiebreaker playoff contest between the tied DraftKings Players, to determine the Qualifier Winner. DraftKings will determine the timing and structure of the tiebreaker playoff contest in DraftKings’ sole and absolute discretion. In the event that a player reaches the maximum number of entries to the FMMAWC contest, but has an outstanding entry in a tiebreaker that has yet to be played, the tiebreaker will go on as scheduled. Should the player win the tiebreaker, they will receive the cash value of the FMMAWC entry and the qualifier in question will be re-run.

MAXIMUM NUMBER OF ENTRIES

A DraftKings player may only win a maximum of five (5) entries to the FMMAWC Contest. If a player chooses to play in additional FMMAWC qualifier contests after the player has won five entries to FMMAWC and happens to win an additional qualifier, the player will receive $0 for the player’s additional entry and the ticket will be awarded to second place. If a player wins multiple qualifier contests that were live at the time the player wins a fifth entry to the FMMAWC, the player will receive the cash value of the additional tickets won. DraftKings may rerun additional qualifiers.

TIEBREAKERS

In the event of a tie for any position in the FMMAWC Round 1 online Contest other than 40th place, DraftKings’ standard tiebreaker rules apply. If there is a tie for 40th place, there will be a tiebreaker contest. If there is a tie in the tiebreaker contest, DraftKings will reach out to set up a contest in a sport other than MMA (schedule dependant) for players to play to determine who advances. The same tiebreaking procedure will be used for a tie for 15th place in the Round 2 online playdown, tiebreaker dates provided before the live Final. In the event of a tie for any position in the FMMAWC online Final Contest, DraftKings’ standard tiebreaker rules apply.

RULES OF PLAY

Except as otherwise stated in or modified by these Contest Rules, the FMMAWC Contest shall be governed by the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and the contest will be scored and governed by the contest rules located here: https://www.draftkings.com/help/rules/9

ELIGIBILITY

Players must meet all eligibility criteria established in the DraftKings Terms of Use.

CONDITIONS ON CLAIMING PRIZE

The finalists of the FMMAWC Contest, in order to claim either the Prize or the Grand Prize, or both as the case may be, must:

Where legal, the finalists, grand prize winner and all guests must consent to the use of his/her name, voice, video, and likeness/photograph in and in connection with the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion and/or exploitation of DraftKings and the FMMAWC Contest in a form reasonably directed by the organizers of the FMMAWC Contest or other representatives of DraftKings;

Wear patches, attire, and/or promotional items as DraftKings may reasonably direct, and otherwise act as a brand ambassador for DraftKings;

Refrain from acting as a brand ambassador, or in any way promoting or endorsing any third party whose core business is offering daily real-money fantasy sports contests;

Agree to be bound by and adhere to all rules and codes of conduct as required by the terms and conditions during your participation in the FMMAWC;

Consent to the release of certain personal information to the DraftKings for purposes related to participation and eligibility for your participation in the FMMAWC;

Execute other documents or perform other actions as DraftKings may reasonably request;

Respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests to facilitate trip planning and coordination;

In the event a finalist or winner of a Prize is not able to meet the eligibility requirements or the conditions on claiming the Prize, such finalist or winner, as the case may be, shall not be entitled to the Prize, the Grand Prize, or any other prize, compensation or monetary value whatsoever, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to the finalist or winner, as applicable. The player explicitly agrees that by entering the FMMAWC Contest, the sole prize for becoming a finalist in the FMMAWC Contest is the Prize with the opportunity to win the Grand Prize. A finalist’s or winner’s failure to meet the eligibility requirements or the conditions on claiming the Prize shall constitute a disclaimer by the finalist or winner of the Prize, the Grand Prize, or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value of any nature whatsoever associated with or otherwise related to the FMMAWC Contest.

EFFECT OF CONTEST RULES ON TERMS OF USE

The Terms of Use on the DraftKings Website shall apply to the FMMAWC Contest and to these Contest Rules, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Contest Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Terms of Use, and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Terms of Use. To the extent the any provision of these Contest Rules conflicts with any provision in the Terms of Use, the provision contained in the Terms of Use shall apply, and the provision contained in the Terms of Use shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in these Contest Rules unless otherwise stated herein. These Contest Rules shall not, in any circumstance, be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Terms of Use unless expressly stated otherwise herein.

EFFECT OF CONTEST RULES ON PRIVACY POLICY

The Privacy Policy on the DraftKings Website shall apply to any applicable information provided by you in connection with your participation in the FMMAWC Contest and/or any Qualifiers.

MARKETING DISCLAIMER

By entering the FMMAWC Contest or any Qualifier, each player agrees to receive communications from DraftKings, subject to opting out if the player so desires. The player’s information will be handled in accordance with the Privacy Policy.

CONSENT OF USE

Each player who enters the FMMAWC Contest or any Qualifier hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind, to the editing, modification, replication, publication and/or other use of the names, likenesses, photographs, videos, voices, entries and the like of the player in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by DraftKings. Notwithstanding the generality of the foregoing, each player further assigns any and all

rights he or she may have over his or her entry to DraftKings without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind.

MISCELLANEOUS

As used herein, a “Force Majeure” event shall mean the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to administer or conduct the FMMAWC or any Qualifier, or to grant to the winners the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19, SARS), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order or regulation, or order of any court. In the event of a Force Majeure, DraftKings may reschedule the FMMAWC Contest, or may cancel the FMMAWC Contest altogether with no further obligation to any player whatsoever.

By participating in the FMMAWC Contest, the player agrees to be bound by the terms of these Contest Rules and the Terms of Use.