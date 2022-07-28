Report: Max Meyer to undergo Tommy John surgery

Miami Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer will undergo Tommy John surgery and is sidelined for the rest of the 2022 season. Meyer is considered the No. 20 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com’s list of top-100 prospects. Meyer was brought up in the middle of July and made two appearances before needing surgery.

In those two appearances, Meyer allowed five earned runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings with five strikeouts. Five of the Marlins top-10 prospects are pitchers, so the system should be able to withstand the loss of Meyer for at least 2022 and parts of 2023 potentially. Meyer was the No. 2 overall prospect in the Marlins system for this season. He had a 3.69 ERA, holding opposing batters to .183 average in the minors in 2022.