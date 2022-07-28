Report: Pelicans have refused to include Brandon Ingram in Kevin Durant trade talks

The Kevin Durant trade rumor mill has largely come to a halt, with the Brooklyn Nets forward reportedly cutting off all communication outside of his business engagements and the team not wanting to make major overtures at this time. The New Orleans Pelicans were considered a darkhorse candidate to land Durant, and they’ve definitely checked in on the Nets forward. However, New Orleans has refused to include Brandon Ingram as the centerpiece of any deal per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Ingram would be the natural player to go back to Brooklyn, as he’s an offensive superstar in the making. The Pelicans forward is almost like Durant, although far less accomplished. New Orleans would have enough depth to field a competitive team around Durant if Ingram gets shipped out but Zion Williamson’s injury concerns still weigh heavily on the team. Durant has also been in and out with injuries.

The Pelicans aren’t on Durant’s list of preferred teams but New Orleans has the depth to make an offer. If they don’t include Ingram though, it’s tough to see Durant going to the Big Easy.