Marlins SP Daniel Castano hit by line drive, exits Thursday’s game vs. Reds

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Daniel Castano took a scary hit on a comeback ball Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. Right-handed pitcher Jeff Brigham came in to replace him, making this his second game of the season (no starts). He threw just one inning on July 24 against the Pirates, allowing one hit, one run and two K’s to end his run.

Castano was able to leave under his own power after some time down on the mound.