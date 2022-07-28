 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marlins SP Daniel Castano hit by line drive, exits Thursday’s game vs. Reds

He was replaced by Jeff Brigham after leaving under his own power.

By kate.magdziuk
Daniel Castano #20 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park on July 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Daniel Castano took a scary hit on a comeback ball Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. Right-handed pitcher Jeff Brigham came in to replace him, making this his second game of the season (no starts). He threw just one inning on July 24 against the Pirates, allowing one hit, one run and two K’s to end his run.

Castano was able to leave under his own power after some time down on the mound.

More From DraftKings Nation