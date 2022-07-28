Breaking down the weather forecast for the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament

The LIV Invitational Series will hold his third event of the season from the Old Course at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The 54-hole event will start Friday, July 29 and conclude Sunday, July 31. The total purse for the event is $25 million with the winner receiving $4 million and members of the winning team will receive an additional $750,000 each. The golfer that finishes dead last in the field of 48 will “earn” $120,000.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen are among the golfers who will participate in the three-day tournament.

The weather for the event should be perfect for playing golf. The skies will be mostly sunny throughout the weekend with low chances of rain and fairly light wins.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the LIV Golf Bedminster event starting Friday, July 29and ending Sunday, July 31.

Friday, July 29

Hi 88°, Low 65°: Mostly cloudy skies with a 25 percent chance of rain and winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH

Saturday, July 30

Hi 88°, Low 60°: Sunny and mostly clear with NW winds at 5-10 MPH

Sunday, July 31

Hi 89°, Low 66°: Partly cloudy skies with light winds from the west-northwest.