Report: Michael Gallup won’t play in Week 1 as he continues to recover from torn ACL

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup told reporters that he won’t be ready to play in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Dov Kleiman reports. It’s uncertain when he’ll return as he continues in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in early January.

It’s yet another shakeup at wide receiver for the Cowboys, who traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason and drafted South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert with a third-round pick this year. The rumor mill has noted that Tolbert could be pushing for a starting role in the 2022 season, and it seems all the more likely that will come to fruition, even if just out of necessity.

CeeDee Lamb will of course be the star of the show, but while Gallup continues to recover, it seems possible that we’ll see some snaps from former Steeler WR James Washington on the outside. RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as well as TE Dalton Schultz could also see a boost in target share to start the season.