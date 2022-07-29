Fantasy football mock draft review: 12-team, PPR, 12th pick

Welcome to our PPR mock draft. I’ll be drafting from the 12th spot today, after giving the 1 and 6 spots a go earlier. These are fairly normal drafts, with 12 teams, PPR Scoring, and 1QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, 1 DST, 1 K, and 8 Bench. For this exercise we’ll be using FantasyPros Mock Draft Simulator.

My strategy going in was to start as strong as possible with the 12th and 13th picks. The 12th spot is one of my favorites, as I know I’m going to get two players that I’ve ranked in the Top 12. The two picks to start will help steer my picks moving forward, especially if I double up on a WR or RB.

Overall, I hope to grab my backup RBs late and my backup WRs in the mid-rounds, but the draft will dictate if that happens or not. If I don’t get a TE in the first two rounds, I’ll likely wait until the later rounds. I’ll also wait on a QB, how long I wait will depend, but I don’t want a QB through the first 6-7 rounds unless one of my Top 3 QBs falls.

Best picks

I enjoyed getting Travis Kelce and CeeDee Lamb with my first two picks. Tight ends are hard to pick right unless you grab one of the Top 3-4 options, and Kelce is my favorite of the group with Tyreek Hill out of the picture. The same is true with Lamb, who no longer has Amari Cooper to compete with. Both could lead their position in targets this year and that’s great news for fantasy.

Chris Godwin’s ADP might start rising as news comes out about his possible return date after he didn’t land on the PUP list to start training camp. That doesn’t mean he is a lock to play Week 1, but he will more than likely get out there sooner than later if he misses the start of the season. If I can get 12+ healthy games out of him in the Buccaneers’ offense in the 6th round, I am happy.

Worst picks

“Worst” is a relative term when writing about a mock draft you just finished, but I do like some picks more than others. Having missed out on running backs through the first two rounds and then having the last pick of the 3rd round made for slim pickins at the position. I ended up going with David Montgomery and Antonio Gibson, which I like value-wise here, but I don’t like that they’re on teams that likely won’t be playing with many leads.

I didn’t love my late-round options, so Sony Michel, Darrel Williams and Jeff Wilson Jr. aren’t players I’m targeting in most drafts, but they ended up being the players I liked most in this mock. These are good backs to take fliers on, but I’m wishy washy on them.

My team

1.12 Travis Kelce (KC)

2.1 CeeDee Lamb (DAL)

3.12 David Montgomery (CHI)

4.1 Antonio Gibson (WAS)

5.12 Allen Robinson II (LAR)

6.1 Chris Godwin (TB)

7.12 Allen Lazard (GB)

8.1 Miles Sanders (PHI)

9.12 Tom Brady (TB)

10.1 Rhamondre Stevenson (NE)

11.12 Tim Patrick (DEN)

12.1 Trey Lance (SF)

13.12 Sony Michel (MIA)

14.1 Darrel Williams (ARI)

15.12 Jeff Wilson Jr. (SF)

16.1 Parris Campbell (IND)

17.12 Robert Tonyan (GB)