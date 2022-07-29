George Kittle injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has developed into one of the top fantasy football contributors at his position, and he could be in for another big year in 2022. He was limited by a calf strain in 2021 that forced him to miss three games, and he never fully got over it through the 49ers run in the postseason.

George Kittle’s injury

Injury suffered: calf strain

When it happened: September 2021

When the injury occurred, head coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the severity of it, but a few weeks later, Kittle was placed on the injured reserve and missed three consecutive games. He returned to the field for the rest of the season but said he was never at 100% the rest of the way.

Latest news ahead of training camp

There has not been a ton of updates on Kittle’s injury prior to training camp, and that’s a good thing. He has had more than enough time to recover from this injury he was able to play through for the most part in 2021. There is no reason to think Kittle will be limited by this calf injury.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The injury should have no impact on his fantasy football outlook, and it will be interesting to see how Kittle performs in 2022. In 14 regular season games, he caught 71 passes for 910 yards with 6 touchdowns. That was primarily with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, but the 49ers will begin the Trey Lance era now. Kittle is still a top-five tight end, and it will be interesting to watch whether his production will increase or decrease with the change at QB.