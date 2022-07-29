Treylon Burks injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

The Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on draft night and used the No.18 pick to select Arkansas receiver, Treylon Burks. The Titans expect Burks to step in right away and help fill in the void left by Brown. Will the rookie be able to step in and make an immediate impact?

Treylon Burks’ injury

Injury suffered: Asthma, conditioning

When it happened: N/A

The rookie missed a few days during the spring mini-camp with issues related to his asthma. He also admitted that he was out of shape, which contributed to his conditioning at the time.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Burks is active for training camp after having to deal with his issues initially during mini camp, according to tennessean.com. He took accountably for not being prepared initially but got his issues together. Burks had a first strong day of camp and was a full go in drills.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

With Brown and Julio Jones gone, Burks will likely be WR1 for the Titans. The team brought in Robert Woods in the offense, so they should take some of the load off the rookie. If Burks steps in and fills the void like the Titans hope, he will be a strong late-round selection in a fantasy draft. He is likely to be a WR2 or Flex option to start, but will certainly be worth a look.