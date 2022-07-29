Jameis Winston injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston had his team rolling last season before going down against rival Tampa Bay Bucs. The Saints went on to win the game to bump their record to 5-2, but injuries could catch up to them in the following weeks. Now that Winston is back, will he vault the Saints back to the top of the NFC?

Jameis Winston’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: October 31, 2021 vs. Tampa Bay Bucs

The injury occurred as he scrambled and got tackled by Bucs linebacker Devin White. It was ruled a horse collar tackle on the field, but Winston’s leg buckled underneath him as he went down. He was able to walk off the field with assistance from medical staff.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Winston is back at training camp and seems to be a full go, according to Neworelanssaints.com. The signal-caller said he feels more explosive since he participated in minicamp earlier in the summer. The hope is that he feels stronger by week 1 in time for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Winston seems to be full go and will be ready for week 1, barring a setback. If he is ready to go, he will be a solid option to pick up if you miss out on one of your main choices. Before his injury, he was 5-2 with 1170 yards , 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Saints struggled at wide receiver last season, but Michael Thomas is back. They also drafted Chris Olave from Ohio State and signed Jarvis Landry in free agency. Winston has a full set of receivers, so his numbers should reflect it this season.