F1 qualifying start time: When is qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, format, how long it lasts

Race number 13 of the 2022 Formula One season takes place this weekend in Budapest Hungry. The 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring Circuit takes place over 70 laps and 306.63 km (190.53 mi). Esteban Ocon is the defending champion at this circuit after a wild race in 2021 with multiple crashes.

The race is set to go lights out on Sunday, July 31st at 9:00 a.m ET. Prior to the race, we have three practice rounds and qualifying. Qualifying is on Saturday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m.

There are three qualifying rounds to determine the grid order for the race on Sunday. All 20 drivers participate in the first round. They have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap and can enter pit row and exit when they want to make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest drivers are eliminated from qualifying and the rest move on to the second round. The second round is a 15-minute all-out race trying to clock the fastest lap. After 15 minutes, the five slowest drivers are eliminated. Then, in the third and final qualifying round, the remaining ten drivers compete for the fastest lap. The fastest driver wins the pole position and the rest of the grid is set based on lap time.

Max Verstappen is surprisingly the second favorite to take home the win on Sunday with +150 odds. Oddsmakers seem to be on the Charles Leclerc train as he is the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +130 odds. Carlos Sainz is the third favorite at +550, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN