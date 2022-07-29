How to watch F1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Hungary this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Charles Leclerc is the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +130 odds. Max Verstappen is the second favorite at +150, followed by Carlos Sainz at +550. The next closest is Lewis Hamilton way +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

You will need a cable log-in to live stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action for the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.