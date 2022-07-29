How to watch F1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Hungary this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.
Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.
Charles Leclerc is the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +130 odds. Max Verstappen is the second favorite at +150, followed by Carlos Sainz at +550. The next closest is Lewis Hamilton way +1200.
How to watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix
Date: Saturday, July 30
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN
You will need a cable log-in to live stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action for the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.
2022 Hungarian Grand Prix entries
|Car #
|Driver
|Team
|Car #
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo