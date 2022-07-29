 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest via live online stream.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-HUN-RACE Photo by FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Hungary this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Charles Leclerc is the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +130 odds. Max Verstappen is the second favorite at +150, followed by Carlos Sainz at +550. The next closest is Lewis Hamilton way +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 30
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

You will need a cable log-in to live stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action for the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix entries

Car # Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
4 Lando Norris McLaren
5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
6 Nicholas Latifi Williams
10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
14 Fernando Alonso Alpine
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
23 Alexander Albon Williams
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo

