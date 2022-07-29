Jameson Williams injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

The Detroit Lions traded up to the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL for Jameson Williams. The electric wide receiver fell in the draft after tearing his ACL in the National Championship game. Many people believe he would have been the first receiver taken if he had not gotten injured. When healthy, can he transform the Lion’s offense?

Jameson Williams’ injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: January 10, vs. The University of Georgia

Williams was dominating the National Championship game before going down with an injury. He was wide open when his knee game out trying to cut, and he would miss the rest of the game.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week that it’s been hard to keep him engaged with him sidelined by an injury. Williams is on the Active/ non-football injury list to start the season. If he remains on the list when the season starts, he will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Williams is likely to miss the start of the season, but once active, he should make an immediate impact. At Alabama, he caught 79 passes for 1572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He adds a different dynamic to the Lion’s offense that they haven’t had since Calvin Johnson.