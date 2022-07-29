Breaking down the weather forecast for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR is in Indiana this weekend at the Indianapolis Speedway. The main event will be on Sunday, July 31st starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Drivers will practice on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. followed by qualifying at 10:35 p.m.

Weather plays a big role in NASCAR races as it changes track conditions and the drivers' ability to grip the track. Looks like we are in for a mix of sunshine, clouds and a possible storm on Sunday afternoon. We will have to keep an eye out on the weather for possible delays.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 29

Hi 81°, Low 64°: Period with clouds and sunshine, chance of rain 3%

10:35 a.m. ET — Truck Series Practice (Indianapolis Raceway Park)

3:05 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Practice (IMS Road Course)

3:35 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET — Truck Series Qualifying

9 p.m. ET — TSport 200 Race, Truck Series

Saturday, July 30

Hi 83°, Low 66°: Morning sunshine, cloudy afternoon, chance of rain 3%

9:35 p.m. ET, Practice

10:35 p.m. ET, Qualifying

Sunday, July 31

Hi 82°, Low 69°: Mostly sunny, afternoon rain, chance of rain 40%

2:30 p.m. ET, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (82 laps, 200 miles)