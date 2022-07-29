How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pennzoil 150 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Friday, July 29 at 3:35 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 from The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The drivers will be split into two groups for qualifying, Group A and Group B. After a 20-minute practice, each group will compete in Round One which is a 15-minute time session, and the top five drivers from each group will move on to the Final Round. The Final Round is a 10-minute timed session, the fastest qualifier will start on the pole.

Chase Briscoe is the current favorite heading into the weekend with +350 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Four drivers currently have +400 odds to win the race this weekend, Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, and Ross Chastain.

How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 150

Date: Friday, July 29

Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.