NASCAR qualifying results: AJ Allmendinger wins pole as starting lineup set for Pennzoil 150 Xfinity race at The Brickyard

FINAL UPDATE: AJ Allmendinger wins the pole position for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150. The rest of the field can be found below.

GROUP B UPDATE: A.J. Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier advance to the final round of qualifying.

GROUP A UPDATE: Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson advance to the final round of qualifying.

NASCAR Xfinity race is competing in Indianapolis this weekend for the Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard. The race will take place on Saturday, July 30th at 3:30 p.m. ET and consist of 62 laps for a total of 151.2 miles. Qualifying for the event will be held on Friday, however, starting at 3:35 p.m. ET. Austin Cindric, who now competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, won this race in 2021. Before the race on Saturday, drivers will compete on Friday in qualifying to determine the starting grid.

The drivers will be split into two groups for qualifying, Group A and Group B. Every driver will compete in Round One where the two groups compete separately in a 15-minute timed session. The top five drivers from each group will move on to the Final Round. The Final Round is a 10-minute timed session, the fastest qualifier will start on the pole.

Chase Briscoe has the best odds heading into the weekend currently installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs and Ross Chastain all have the second-best odds at +400. The next closet is Noah Gragson at +1500. Gragson won last weekend's race at Pocono Raceway.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.