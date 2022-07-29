 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: AJ Allmendinger wins pole as starting lineup set for Pennzoil 150 Xfinity race at The Brickyard

The Pennzoil 150 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, July 30 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at The Brickyard.

FINAL UPDATE: AJ Allmendinger wins the pole position for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150. The rest of the field can be found below.

GROUP B UPDATE: A.J. Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier advance to the final round of qualifying.

GROUP A UPDATE: Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson advance to the final round of qualifying.

NASCAR Xfinity race is competing in Indianapolis this weekend for the Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard. The race will take place on Saturday, July 30th at 3:30 p.m. ET and consist of 62 laps for a total of 151.2 miles. Qualifying for the event will be held on Friday, however, starting at 3:35 p.m. ET. Austin Cindric, who now competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, won this race in 2021. Before the race on Saturday, drivers will compete on Friday in qualifying to determine the starting grid.

The drivers will be split into two groups for qualifying, Group A and Group B. Every driver will compete in Round One where the two groups compete separately in a 15-minute timed session. The top five drivers from each group will move on to the Final Round. The Final Round is a 10-minute timed session, the fastest qualifier will start on the pole.

Chase Briscoe has the best odds heading into the weekend currently installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs and Ross Chastain all have the second-best odds at +400. The next closet is Noah Gragson at +1500. Gragson won last weekend's race at Pocono Raceway.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Pennzoil 150 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 A.J. Allmendinger 16
2 Ty Gibbs 54
3 Riley Herbst 98
4 Alex Bowman 17
5 Sam Mayer 1
6 Chase Briscoe 07
7 Noah Gragson 9
8 Josh Berry 8
9 Austin Hill 21
10 Justin Allgaier 7
11 Landon Cassill 10
12 Sage Karam 45
13 Bubba Wallace 18
14 Alex Labbe 36
15 Sheldon Creed 2
16 Daniel Hemric 11
17 Brett Moffitt 02
18 Ross Chastain 92
19 Miguel Paludo 88
20 Austin Dillon 68
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Andy Lally 08
23 Preston Pardus 91
24 Kaz Grala 48
25 Myatt Snider 31
26 Anthony Alfredo 23
27 Ty Dillon 6
28 Kyle Weatherman 34
29 Jeremy Clements 51
30 Santino Ferrucci 26
31 Ryan Sieg 39
32 Scott Heckert 5
33 Ryan Ellis 44
34 Bayley Currey 4
35 Patrick Gallagher 38
36 Brandon Jones 19
37 Parker Kligerman 35
38 Brandon Brown 47

