UFC 277 odds: Where betting odds have settled on weigh-in day for Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes card

UFC 277 will take place live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 29. There are 13 fights scheduled for the card, with a five-fight main card that will culminate with the main event between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight championship. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will defend his flyweight interim title against Kai Kara-France.

Early prelims for UFC 277 kick off at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is set to air at 10 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN+ PPV.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into weigh-in day.

UFC 277 odds: Weigh-in day

Main card

Women’s Bantamweight Title Fight, Main Event

Julianna Pena: +225

#1 Amanda Nunes: -265

Interim Flyweight Title Fight, Co-Main Event

#1 Brandon Moreno: -215

#2 Kai Kara-France: +185

#5 Derrick Lewis, heavyweight: +125

#11 Sergei Pavlovich: -145

#4 Alexandre Pantoja, flyweight: -190

#6 Alex Perez: +160

#4 Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight: -540

#5 Anthony Smith: +420

Preliminary card

Alex Morono, welterweight: +135

Matthew Semelsberger: -155

Drew Dober, lightweight: -170

Rafael Alves: +145

Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight: -190

Hamdy Abdelwahab: +160

#15 Drakkar Klose, lightweight: -240

Rafa Garcia: +200

Early preliminary card

Michael Morales, welterweight: -600

Adam Fugitt: +450

Joselyne Edwards, women’s flyweight: -120

Ji Yeon Kim: +100

Nicolae Negumereanu, light heavyweight: +100

Ihor Potieria: -120

Orion Cosce, welterweight: -190

Blood Diamond: +160

