Full list of matches for SummerSlam 2022

The next Premium Live Event for the WWE will be SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30. This is arguably a top-three event in the WWE calendar and is often referred to as “the biggest party of the summer.” The night is headlined by a Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If you want to catch SummerSlam, it will be available on Peacock.

Nearly all of the WWE championships will be contested at SummerSlam. Keeping with the unified belts theme, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line as The Street Profits face The Usos. Liv Morgan will look to prove that she deserves to be champ as she puts her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey.

The Allmighty Bobby Lashley will take on the Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory with the United States Championship on the line. The EST of WWE Bianca Belair will also be in action defending her Raw Women’s title against Big Time Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins was scheduled to take on the King of Bros Matt Riddle, but after Rollins attacked Riddle on Raw, the latter suffered an injury. Their match at Summerslam has been canceled, per the official WWE account. In a different move, The Mysterios will now take on Judgement Day in a No-DQ match.

SummerSlam 2022 matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match — (c) Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Raw Women’s Title Match — (c) Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

SmackDown Women’s Title Match — (c) Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Unified WWE Tag Team Championship Match with guest referee Jeff Jarrett — (c) The Usos vs. The Street Profits

United States Title Match — (c) Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

No Disqualification Match — The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

This will be a busy eight-match premium live event. With creative now being headed by Triple H, the results from SummerSlam will pave the way to a new era for the WWE. This year’s card has a lot to look forward to with some usual throw-away matches. McAfee against Corbin will hopefully be fun, but if anything, look for McAfee to continue to advance in the ring. Speaking of advancing in the ring, this will be the first solo match of Paul’s career. The story here isn’t gripping, but if we see good things from McAfee and Paul, these matches will serve their purpose.

Who will be the champions of the WWE’s new era? They’ve done a great job building up Liv Morgan, but this will be her first legitimate title defense. Morgan picked up the title at Money in the Bank after cashing in her recently won briefcase. She has been the underdog for most of her career, and it will be interesting to see if she can get the upper hand over Rousey.

All eyes will be on the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. This should be the culmination of their feud as there is a certain finality with this match stipulation. Both competitors aren’t known for being on weekly television, but they are arguably the two biggest names in the company. This match is where the WWE can make a statement about its future so let’s see which way they decide to go with this one.