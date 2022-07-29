Key storylines heading into SummerSlam 2022

The WWE will descend upon the Music City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The company’s showcase event of the summer will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

SummerSlam is arguably the second biggest show of the year behind Wrestlemania and is chock-full of compelling storylines heading into the show. For those of you who have been out of the loop, we’ll go over some of the top stories heading into Saturday’s spectacle.

SummerSlam 2022 storylines

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match)

You may be asking yourself “wait, didn’t these guys just fight each other at Wrestlemania and several times before that?” And the answer is yes, they did. And they’re doing it again.

The latest installment of Reigns vs. Lesnar was born more out of necessity due to recent injuries to the likes of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. There has not been many new developments of this rivalry in the weeks leading up to the show because quite frankly, we’ve seen it all at this point. The Last Man Standing stipulation does add an interesting element to the match ad considering how comfortable these two giants are with working with one another, this should be a good main event.

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Similar to Reigns vs. Lesnar, Belair vs. Lynch will be the blowoff to a long feud that spans back one year. It was at last year’s SummerSlam where Lynch returned from a year-long maternity absence to stun Belair in 26 seconds and win the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Fast forward several months later to Wrestlemania 38 in April and Belair toppled Lynch to win the Raw Women’s Championship in one of the greatest Wrestlemania matches in history. The two have remained in each other’s orbit since, leading to this final showdown in Belair’s home state of Tennessee.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Social media influencer and part-time professional boxer Logan Paul has made appearances in the WWE for over a year and officially stepped into the ring at Wrestlemania this past April. He and The Miz teamed up to defeat the Mysterios in a tag team match before Miz turned on the celebrity and attacked him after the match.

Last month, Paul officially signed a multi-match contract with the WWE and his first order of business was to challenge The Miz to a match at SummerSlam. The former WWE Champion officially accepted the challenge two weeks ago on Raw and the two have come to blows multiple times since. We’ve seen celebrities like Paul and Bad Bunny give good performances in the ring in recent years, so we’ll see what Paul has up his sleeves for Nashville.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Former NFL punter and popular podcast host Pat McAfee has become a mainstay on WWE television in recent years, participating in matches and etching himself as the color commentator on Friday Night Smackdown. During that run, he’s had disdain for Happy Corbin, whom he has nicknamed “Bum Ass Corbin”.

Corbin, a former NFL offensive guard who was actually roommates with McAfee during his brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts, hasn’t appreciated the comments and went out of his way to attack McAfee at the commentary desk. From there, the match at SummerSlam was set and we’ll see what these two will do in front of the Nashville crowd.